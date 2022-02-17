Expand / Collapse search
Thieves strike Canada Goose store on Chicago's Mag Mile, steal jackets: sources

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Streeterville
FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - A group of thieves charged into a Canada Goose store near downtown Chicago Thursday and made off with merchandise.

According to sources and police, an unknown amount of offenders entered the Streeterville retail store in the 800 block of North Michigan Ave. around 1:30 p.m. and stole an unknown amount of jackets.

No injuries were reported and none of the offenders are in custody, police said.

Area Three Detectives are investigating.

No further details were immediately available.