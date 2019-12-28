Thieves target CTA bus passengers in Gresham, Brainerd

Police are warning South Side CTA riders about a string of thefts on buses and at bus stops this month in Gresham and Brainerd.

In most cases, a male suspect snatched property from female passengers and ran away, Chicago police said. In one incident, the suspect stole items at gunpoint.

The thefts happened:

At 7 p.m. Dec. 4 in the 1500 block of West 87th Street;

At 8:20 a.m. Dec. 6 in the 1700 block of West 87th Street;

At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 6 in the 1300 block of West 87th Street;

At 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 in the 1600 block of West 95th Street;

At 4:30 p.m. Dec. 16 in the 1600 block of West 87th Street;

At 5:30 p.m. Dec. 17 in the 1300 block of West 95th Street;

At 4:15 p.m. Dec. 20 in the 1200 block of West 87th Street; and

At 1 p.m. Dec. 23 in the 1300 block of West 95th Street.

Anyone with information about the incidents is asked to contact Area South detectives at 312-747-8273.