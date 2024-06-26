Thieves use stolen vehicle to ram into 18 businesses across Chicago, steal merchandise and registers

Chicago police are searching for a group of offenders who forced their way into several businesses across the city over the past month and stole merchandise.

In each incident, the group used a stolen vehicle to ram the front entrance of a business and force entry, police said.

In some incidents, the offenders used a chain tied to the entrance to force open the door with the vehicle. Once inside, the offenders took merchandise and registers from within the business.

The incidents occurred at the following times and locations:

8000 block of South Kedzie on May 27 at 3:05 a.m.

800 block of West 87th Street on May 27 at 4:19 a.m.

200 block of West Root on June 15 at 4:30 a.m.

10000 block of South Western on June 14 at 2:45 a.m.

9000 block of South Ashland on June 14 at 5:15 a.m.

400 block of East 103rd Street on June 15 at 2:55 a.m.

7900 block of South Exchange on June 15 at 5:30 a.m.

1600 block of East 79th Street on June 15 at 6 a.m.

700 block of East 87th Street on June 16 at 12:30 a.m.

200 block of West Root on June 18 at 5:13 a.m.

700 block of East 87th Street on June 18 at 5:45 a.m.

100 block of East 51st Street on June 19 at 4:23 a.m.

500 block of East 47th Street on June 19 at 4:56 a.m.

7100 block of South State on June 21 at 4:23 a.m.

9700 block of South Commercial on June 21 at 3:50 a.m.

9300 block of South Cottage Grove on June 21 at 5:20 a.m.

2200 block of West Taylor on June 22 at 4 a.m.

400 block of East 103rd Street on June 22 at 4:43 a.m.

Chicago police said the offenders are described as seven to eight African-American males. They were wearing dark clothing, face masks, gloves and were armed with handguns.

If you have any information on these crimes, you are asked to contact the Bureau of Detectives — Area 2 at (312) 747-8273.