Things to do in Chicago this weekend – Bears training camp, Taste of Lincoln, Venetian Night, AEW and more

July is nearly coming to a close, but we still have a great weekend ahead of us Chicago! It's supposed to be a rainy weekend, but with AEW coming to town, the Taste of Lincoln Avenue, and Bears training camp, this weekend is primed to be a fun time!

Here is your full guide for the weekend of July 25-27.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

July 24: Rico McFarland Blues Band at Chicago Blues Center

July 25: Ben Rector at The Salt Shed Outdoors

July 25: Ben Burnley at House of Blues Chicago

July 25: Taylorville at Park West

July 25: Anders Osborne at Garcia’s Chicago

July 26: Blues Traveler at Ravinia

July 26: Car Seat Headrest at The Salt Shed Outdoors

July 26: Jon B at House of Blues Chicago

July 26: The Crane Wives at Vic Theater

July 26: Ateez at Wrigley Field

July 26: Travelin McCourys at Garcia’s Chicago

July 26: Pelican at Thalia Hall

July 27: Olivia Dean at Concord Music Hall

July 27: Spike and the Gimme Gimmes at House of Blues Chicago

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

July 26: AEW Presents Collision

July 26: Chicago Fire FC versus NY Red Bulls (with Chance the Rapper post-concert)

July 27: Chicago Sky versus Indiana Fever

July 25-27: Cross Town Classic–South Side Series: White Sox v. Cubs at Rate Field

What comedy and theatre shows are in Chicago this weekend?

Beauty and The Beast

The Color Purple

Love, Chaos, and Dinner

Damon Wayans Jr.

The Basement Yard

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Wicker Park Fest

Wicker Park Fest returns July 25–27 with live music, local food, art, and family-friendly fun—happening Friday from 5 to 10 PM and Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 10 PM—all while supporting neighborhood nonprofits and raising awareness about the challenges facing Chicago’s community festivals.

Water Lantern Festival

The Water Lantern Festival lights up Humboldt Park on Saturday, July 26, with food trucks, music, and family-friendly fun starting at 5:30 PM—then at sunset, guests release glowing lanterns onto the water in a peaceful, unforgettable celebration of love, hope, and connection.

Faces of Fitness Chicago

Faces of Fitness Chicago hits River North on July 26–27 (doors open at 8:15 a.m. both days) for a Lollapalooza-style fitness festival with four stages full of celeb-led workout classes, wellness vendors, festival fanny packs, and a live set from DJ Sam Feldt—plus every ticket helps support underserved Chicago kids through Urban Initiatives Chicago.

Summer Wine Fest at Lincoln Park Zoo

Summer Wine Fest at Lincoln Park Zoo returns Friday, July 25 from 7–10 p.m. for a lush 21+ evening of wine tasting, live music, garden tours, and carousel rides—featuring 20 wineries, 50+ varietals, and a souvenir tasting cup to sip your way through the zoo’s beautiful grounds.

The Big Park Picnic at Lake Shore Park

The Big Park Picnic pops up at Lake Shore Park on Saturday, July 26 from 12 to 3 p.m., with live music by GARM, food from Route 66 and the Royal Ice Cream Truck, lawn games, giveaways, and a chance to support community work through DIGS—all for just $10.

Chicago Summer Tequila Tasting Festival

The Chicago Summer Tequila Tasting Festival lands at Galeria Chicago on Saturday, July 26 from 2:30 to 6 p.m., inviting tequila lovers to sample 20+ varieties of tequila and mezcal, meet brand reps, dance to a live DJ, and enjoy food and giveaways—with a portion of proceeds supporting pediatric cancer research through Bear Necessities.

iO Fest 2025

iO Fest 2025 takes over the iO Theater in Lincoln Park this Thursday–Sunday, July 24–27 (doors at 4:30 PM, shows start around 7 PM) with four days and stages of improv, sketch, podcasts, workshops, and parties—featuring over 120 global acts and headliners like 3Peat, Bear Down Podcast with Matt Walsh & Brad Morris, Improvised Shakespeare, BATSU!, and more—celebrating Chicago’s iconic comedy scene.

Taste of Lincoln Avenue

Taste of Lincoln Avenue returns to Lincoln Park July 25–26 with two days of live music, local eats, whiskey and wine tastings, a kids’ carnival, and even a dog parade—all stretched across the 2500 block of Lincoln Ave and supporting neighborhood schools, parks, and nonprofits with a suggested $10 donation.

Chinatown Summer Fair

The Chinatown Summer Fair takes over Cermak and Wentworth on Saturday and Sunday (July 26–27) with cultural performances, food vendors, family fun, and a bustling main stage at 23rd & Wentworth.

Chicago Scene Boat Party

The Chicago Scene Boat Party sets sail Saturday, July 26 from noon to 6 p.m. in the Playpen near Ohio Street Beach, featuring music, sunshine, and a floating day party like no other.

What other events are in Chicago this weekend?

Bears Training Camp

Bears Training Camp rolls into Halas Hall this Friday and Saturday, July 25–26, with gates opening at 7:45 a.m. and practice starting at 8:30—fans can catch early on-field action, grab the latest gear at the Bears Pro Shop tent, hit up local food trucks, and explore everything from player experiences and autograph chances to a Kids Zone, Baby Bears play area, and Staley Da Bear sightings.

Venetian Night on the Chicago River

Venetian Night Chicago lights up the Riverwalk on Saturday, July 26 from 6–10 p.m., turning the river into a spectacular "canal" of illuminated boats, featuring strolling Venetian-style musicians, live performances, cash prizes for the best-decorated boats, and a dazzling 8:30 p.m. parade that’s completely free to attend.

The Mustache Crawl in Wrigleyville

Chicago’s largest bar crawl returns to Wrigleyville on Saturday, July 26 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., bringing a full day of mustache-themed partying across multiple bars.

Malört 5K 2025

The Malört 5K kicks off at 9 a.m. on Saturday, July 26 at 3626 N. Talman Ave.—runners will tackle a neighborhood route with a signature bitter twist.

Lymphoma Walk

The Chicago Lymphoma Walk steps off Sunday, July 27 at Montrose Harbor, with check-in starting at 8:30 a.m. and the walk kicking off at 10, raising awareness and support for lymphoma research.

Chicago Disability Pride Parade

Chicago’s Disability Pride Parade strolls through downtown on Saturday, July 26—starting at 11 a.m. from Plymouth Court to Daley Plaza—with accessible features like ASL interpreters, cooling and sensory‑friendly buses, and a post‑parade celebration honoring 35 years of the ADA and community empowerment.

The Messi Experience

The Messi Experience is open Saturday and Sunday at 2367 W Logan Blvd. in Logan Square, offering a 75-minute, family-friendly, interactive exhibit where fans can relive Lionel Messi’s career—from his childhood in Rosario to stunning World Cup triumphs—through AI-driven challenges, AR moments, memorable memorabilia, and immersive soccer-themed zones.