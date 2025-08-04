Things to do in Chicago this weekend — Bud Billiken Parade, Northalsted Market Days and more

It's the second weekend of August and while the summer may be counting down, the events are ramping up! This weekend Chicago will host the Northalsted Market Days, Bud Billiken Parade, Sabor Taco and Tequila Fest and more!

Here's a look at things to do in Chicago Aug. 8-10.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

Aug. 8: The Head and the Heart at The Salt Shed Outdoor

Aug. 8: Jake Scott at House of Blues Chicago

Aug. 8: Elsa y Elmar at Outset

Aug. 8: Rod Stewart at Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Aug. 8: Jerry Garcia Cover Band at Garcia’s

Aug. 9: Punk Celebration at Disney at House of Blues Chicago

Aug. 9: ENHYPEN at United center

Aug. 9: Our Last Night at Riviera Theatre

Aug. 9: Mihali at Garcia’s

Aug. 9: Broncho at Thalia Hall

Aug. 9: Jeezy Live with Color of Noize at The Chicago Theatre

Aug. 9: Ramirez at Park West

Aug. 9: The Struts at Vic Theater

Aug. 10: Citizen Soldier at House of Blues Chicago

Aug. 10: Wilco at The Salt Shed Outdoors

Aug. 10: J Boog at Outset

Multiple days: Circuitmom & Son at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

What sports are in Chicago this weekend?

Aug. 9: Chicago Fire FC versus Los Angeles Football Club

Aug. 9: Pro Frisbee Central Division Championship game

Aug. 10: Miami Dolphins versus Chicago Bears Preseason Game 1

Multiple days: Chicago White Sox versus Cleveland Guardians

Multiple days: LIV Golf

What festivals are in Chicago this weekend?

Northalsted Market Days

The 42nd annual Northalsted Market Days street festival expands to three days, Aug. 8-10, featuring headliners Keke Palmer, Saucy Santa, Sasha Colby and David Archuleta across four stages in the Lakeview neighborhood. The suggested donation is $20 for entry, more details can be found online.

Ginza Holiday Festivals

Celebrate Japanese American culture at the Ginza Holiday Festival Aug. 9-11. The long-running event feature temple tours, traditional dance, local crafts and more.

Marty Fest Chicago

Marty Fest is a free Italian street festival hosted by Mart Anthony’s Restaurant in West Loop. Attendees can expect craft beer, free food, fun, plus classic tunes from LUDY and his LADY.

Sabor Taco y Tequila Fest

Sabor Taco y Tequila Fest returns to Pilsen for a weekend filled with eats and treats. From al pastor to vegan bites, the street fest offers something for every taste bud. Details can be found on windycityevents.co.

Printers Row Art Fest

The 7th annual Printers Row Art Fest returns Aug. 9-10 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. with over 90 artists showcasing works from paintings to ceramics in Chicago’s South Loop neighborhood. The free event includes live music, poetry and local food. Visit amdurproductions.com for more information.

LatiNxt

Aug. 9-10, Navy Pier will host a free, two-day festival featuring music from the Latin American diaspora with performances across three stages.

The Taste of Bronzeville

Back for the second year, Taste of Bronzeville is serving family fun, live DJs and local vendors. The event will be help at 5336 S State Street from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Aug. 9.

What other events are in Chicago this weekend?

Bud Billiken Parade

The Bud Billiken Parade, the largest African American parade in the U.S., returns Saturday with floats, dance teams, and a celebration of education to kick off the school year. The parade steps off at 10 a.m. from 39th and MLK Drive to 51st St to Washington Park.

National Veterans Rodeo

On Aug. 10 a rodeo to support the history, service and sacrifice of American veterans will be held at It Takes a Village Athletic Field. The event will also serve as a resource fair to provide an opportunity for VA enrollment and other services. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased at veteransrodeo.org.

Bugapalooza at Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum

Calling all bug lovers! Bugapalooza is back Sunday, Aug. 10 at the Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum. Guests can explore the Bug Zoo, try the Bugstacle Course and meet entomologists. Tickets start at $20.