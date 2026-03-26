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Things to do in Chicago this weekend — C2E2, Chicago Cubs, NCAA Men's Basketball

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Updated  March 26, 2026 10:09am CDT
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FOX 32 Chicago

CHICAGO - Chicago is finally feeling like spring and the city is coming alive with events across every neighborhood. 

Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago March 27-29. 

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend? 

March 27: Yo Yo Ma at Symphony Center 

March 27: Raf-Saperra at Outset

March 27: Boys Like Girls at Aragon Ballroom

March 27: Miles Davis at 100 at Orchestra Hall

March 27: Sticky Fingers at Riviera Theatre

March 27: The Kyle Gass Band at Cobra Lounge

March 28: Joyce Manor, Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat The Salt Shed Indoors

March 28: Intocable at Credit Union 1 Arena

March 28: 1tbsp at Outset

March 28: jigitz at Concord Music Hall

March 29: 1300SAINT at Avondale Music Hall

Multiple dates: Skai at Avondale Music Hall

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend? 

March 27: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional

March 28: Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

March 29: Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals  

March 29: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals

March 29: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional

Wrigley Field Opening Day: Previewing Cubs' promotional giveaways and more

Wrigley Field Opening Day: Previewing Cubs' promotional giveaways and more

Cubs fans will pack Wrigley Field for Opening Day on Thursday. Here's a preview of this year's promotional giveaways and what’s ahead.

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend? 

Hamilton

Shen Yun

Orny Adams 

AC2: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen 

Margaret Cho 

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom 

Harry Lennix returns to Goodman Theatre for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom revival

Harry Lennix returns to Goodman Theatre for Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom revival

Chicago actor and associate director Harry Lennix shares his full-circle journey from performing in the 1997 production to helping lead the centennial revival of August Wilson’s classic play.

 

Things to do in Chicago March 27-29 

Spring Into WNDR 

WNDR Chicago’s "Spring Into WNDR" celebration runs through April 26 and features a family-friendly Stamp Rally, immersive art experiences and seasonal activities during spring break. 

C2E2 

C2E2 returns to McCormick Place March 27-29 with celebrity guests, panels, artists and programming for fans of comics, anime, gaming and pop culture. 

International Women’s Day Market 

The fifth annual International Women’s Day Market will take place at Artifact Events in Ravenswood March 28-29. Shoppers can browse jewelry, beauty products, home goods, and more. 

The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event. 

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