Things to do in Chicago this weekend — C2E2, Chicago Cubs, NCAA Men's Basketball

Chicago is finally feeling like spring and the city is coming alive with events across every neighborhood.

Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago March 27-29.

What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?

March 27: Yo Yo Ma at Symphony Center

March 27: Raf-Saperra at Outset

March 27: Boys Like Girls at Aragon Ballroom

March 27: Miles Davis at 100 at Orchestra Hall

March 27: Sticky Fingers at Riviera Theatre

March 27: The Kyle Gass Band at Cobra Lounge

March 28: Joyce Manor, Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat The Salt Shed Indoors

March 28: Intocable at Credit Union 1 Arena

March 28: 1tbsp at Outset

March 28: jigitz at Concord Music Hall

March 29: 1300SAINT at Avondale Music Hall

Multiple dates: Skai at Avondale Music Hall

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?

March 27: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional

March 28: Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

March 29: Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals

March 29: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals

March 29: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?

Hamilton

Shen Yun

Orny Adams

AC2: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen

Margaret Cho

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Things to do in Chicago March 27-29

WNDR Chicago’s "Spring Into WNDR" celebration runs through April 26 and features a family-friendly Stamp Rally, immersive art experiences and seasonal activities during spring break.

C2E2 returns to McCormick Place March 27-29 with celebrity guests, panels, artists and programming for fans of comics, anime, gaming and pop culture.

The fifth annual International Women’s Day Market will take place at Artifact Events in Ravenswood March 28-29. Shoppers can browse jewelry, beauty products, home goods, and more.