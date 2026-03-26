Things to do in Chicago this weekend — C2E2, Chicago Cubs, NCAA Men's Basketball
CHICAGO - Chicago is finally feeling like spring and the city is coming alive with events across every neighborhood.
Here's a guide to things to do in Chicago March 27-29.
What concerts are in Chicago this weekend?
March 27: Yo Yo Ma at Symphony Center
March 27: Raf-Saperra at Outset
March 27: Boys Like Girls at Aragon Ballroom
March 27: Miles Davis at 100 at Orchestra Hall
March 27: Sticky Fingers at Riviera Theatre
March 27: The Kyle Gass Band at Cobra Lounge
March 28: Joyce Manor, Militarie Gun, Teen Mortgage & Combat The Salt Shed Indoors
March 28: Intocable at Credit Union 1 Arena
March 28: 1tbsp at Outset
March 28: jigitz at Concord Music Hall
March 29: 1300SAINT at Avondale Music Hall
Multiple dates: Skai at Avondale Music Hall
What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend?
March 27: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional
March 28: Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals
March 29: Chicago Cubs vs. Washington Nationals
March 29: Chicago Wolves vs. Milwaukee Admirals
March 29: NCAA Men’s Basketball Championship Midwest Regional
What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend?
AC2: Anderson Cooper & Andy Cohen
Things to do in Chicago March 27-29
Spring Into WNDR
WNDR Chicago’s "Spring Into WNDR" celebration runs through April 26 and features a family-friendly Stamp Rally, immersive art experiences and seasonal activities during spring break.
C2E2
C2E2 returns to McCormick Place March 27-29 with celebrity guests, panels, artists and programming for fans of comics, anime, gaming and pop culture.
International Women’s Day Market
The fifth annual International Women’s Day Market will take place at Artifact Events in Ravenswood March 28-29. Shoppers can browse jewelry, beauty products, home goods, and more.
The Source: The events in this article were gathered by FOX Chicago's Justine Baker. Email justine.baker@fox.com to suggest an event.