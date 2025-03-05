Things to do in Chicago this weekend — World of Wheels, Uncorked Wine Festival and more

This weekend in Chicago is packed with exciting events you won't want to miss! Sip and savor at the Uncorked Wine Festival, explore the vibrant beauty of The Orchid Show: India, enjoy breathtaking views with free entry to 360 Chicago and more.

Here are things to do in Chicago this weekend March 7-9, 2025.

Don’t forget to check back next week for an exclusive first look of the Ravinia Festival 2025 lineup!

Concerts in Chicago this weekend

March 7: La Santa Cecilia at House of Blues Chicago

March 7: K.Flay at Vic Theater

March 7: Kash Doll at Ramova Theatre

March 7: NCT127 at Allstate Arena

March 8: Disturbed at United Center

March 8: WILLIS at Thalia Hall

March 8: Gareth Emery at Radius

March 8: SoDown at Concord Music Hall

March 9: Morgan Wade at The Salt Shed Indoors

Events in Chicago this weekend

The Orchid Show

The Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden offers a vibrant escape from winter with over 10,000 orchids and tropical plants, showcasing the beauty and design of India. As the only large-scale orchid show in the Chicago area, it attracts nearly 90,000 visitors, including couples enjoying Orchids After Hours, where they can explore the exhibits at night with food and drink available.

360 Chicago

In honor of our city’s 188th birthday, 360 CHICAGO is offering free admission for Chicago residents until March 7. Admission can be redeemed with a valid ID and a 606xx ZIP code.

Uncorked Wine Festival

On Saturday March 8, the Field Museum will host the Uncorked Wine Festival from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to try over 100 global wines while dancing the night away. The event will feature non-alcoholic options as well. Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased online.

World of Wheels

Chicago World of Wheels has been showcasing hot rods, motorcycles and classic cars since 1962. The annual show will return March 7 with celebrity appearances, auctions and more. More details can be found online.

Haymarket Brewing Sausagefest

Join Haymarket for its annual sausage and craft beer celebration in the West Loop. Attendees can sample a variety of items from noon to 4 p.m. More information can be found online.

Colors in Bloom

Color Factory invites visitors to celebrate an early spring with the return of ‘Colors in Bloom’, an immersive art experience featuring towering tulips and vibrant hues spanning 25,000 square feet of sensor-engaging exhibits. For more details or tickets, visit colorfactory.co/Chicago.