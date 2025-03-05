Things to do in Chicago this weekend — World of Wheels, Uncorked Wine Festival and more
CHICAGO - This weekend in Chicago is packed with exciting events you won't want to miss! Sip and savor at the Uncorked Wine Festival, explore the vibrant beauty of The Orchid Show: India, enjoy breathtaking views with free entry to 360 Chicago and more.
Here are things to do in Chicago this weekend March 7-9, 2025.
Don’t forget to check back next week for an exclusive first look of the Ravinia Festival 2025 lineup!
Concerts in Chicago this weekend
March 7: La Santa Cecilia at House of Blues Chicago
March 7: K.Flay at Vic Theater
March 7: Kash Doll at Ramova Theatre
March 7: NCT127 at Allstate Arena
March 8: Disturbed at United Center
March 8: WILLIS at Thalia Hall
March 8: Gareth Emery at Radius
March 8: SoDown at Concord Music Hall
March 9: Morgan Wade at The Salt Shed Indoors
Events in Chicago this weekend
The Orchid Show
The Orchid Show at Chicago Botanic Garden offers a vibrant escape from winter with over 10,000 orchids and tropical plants, showcasing the beauty and design of India. As the only large-scale orchid show in the Chicago area, it attracts nearly 90,000 visitors, including couples enjoying Orchids After Hours, where they can explore the exhibits at night with food and drink available.
360 Chicago
In honor of our city’s 188th birthday, 360 CHICAGO is offering free admission for Chicago residents until March 7. Admission can be redeemed with a valid ID and a 606xx ZIP code.
Uncorked Wine Festival
On Saturday March 8, the Field Museum will host the Uncorked Wine Festival from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Attendees will have the opportunity to try over 100 global wines while dancing the night away. The event will feature non-alcoholic options as well. Tickets start at $70 and can be purchased online.
World of Wheels
Chicago World of Wheels has been showcasing hot rods, motorcycles and classic cars since 1962. The annual show will return March 7 with celebrity appearances, auctions and more. More details can be found online.
Haymarket Brewing Sausagefest
Join Haymarket for its annual sausage and craft beer celebration in the West Loop. Attendees can sample a variety of items from noon to 4 p.m. More information can be found online.
Colors in Bloom
Color Factory invites visitors to celebrate an early spring with the return of ‘Colors in Bloom’, an immersive art experience featuring towering tulips and vibrant hues spanning 25,000 square feet of sensor-engaging exhibits. For more details or tickets, visit colorfactory.co/Chicago.