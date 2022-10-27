Spooktacular things to do this weekend in Chicago

With Halloween just round the corner, Chicago is full of festive activities to get your spook on this weekend.

You don't have to be a kid to play a trick or get some treats. Check out what's happening.

Arts in the Dark Halloween Parade

Be a part of the 3rd Annual Upside Down Halloween Parade in Washington Park Saturday from 12 to 3 p.m.

The event will take place on Russell Drive and will feature dance performances, circus acrobats, musical groups, sports mascots and more.

This event is free. Visit the Arts in the Dark website for more information.

Celebrate Halloween at Navy Pier

Head down to Navy pier for free Slightly Spooky Saturday. There's fun for the whole family with indoor trick-or-treating, toy making, costume contests and more from 12 to 6 p.m.

Click here for more info.

Also at Navy Pier, Offshore is throwing an un-BOO-lievable Halloween bash. Tickets are inclusive of a premium 4-hour bar (bottomless drinks) and passed bites. Trick-or-treat yourself to a night filled with giveaways, a costume contest, music, dancing, and more. Costumes encouraged.

Doors open at 8 p.m. Tickets are on sale now.

Schaumburg Halloween Carnival

Taking place right next to Schaumburg's Wintrust Field all weekend long, the Schaumburg Halloween Carnival is full of nostalgic family fun with a modern spin.

Expect a classic Halloween carnival, jam packed with rides and tasty treats, surrounded by local merchants, family fall themed arts and crafts, beer garden, and much more.

Entry is free. Visit Wintrust Field's website to purchase carnival ride tickets and more information.

Nightmare on Clark Street

Are you ready for a jump scare?

Deuce's Major League Bar offers an immersive, over-the-top haunted house pop-up. The haunted house experience will be available Friday through Sunday and on Halloween.

Tickets are on sale here.

Logan Square PumpkinFest and Halloween Parade

PumpkinFest is 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at Unity Park. Organized by the Unity Park Advisory Council, Pumpkinfest is a family-friendly event with live music and a costume parade.

The Logan Square Halloween Parade also returns on Sunday beginning at 5 p.m. The parade will proceed south along the west side of Kedzie Boulevard to Fullerton, where it will cross east, and then loop back north on the other side of Kedzie.

The parade ends at Lula Cafe, where kids will be treated to complimentary apple cider and cookies.

Freaky Friday: Thank You Chicago Halloween Party

Thank You Chicago's annual Halloween Party is back this Friday at The Promontory.

This event is for people 21 and up and will feature some of Chicago's hottest DJs. Doors open at 9:30 p.m.

Come out and have a great time in your best Halloween costume. Get tickets here.

Blackhawks v. Minnesota Wild

The Chicago Blackhawks will take on the Minnesota Wild at United Center on Sunday.

Puck drop at 6 p.m. Tickets available online now.