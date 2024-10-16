Third grader brings gun to South Side school, person of interest in custody: police

The Brief An 8-year-old boy brought a gun to Oglesby Elementary School on Tuesday, according to Chicago police. The gun was unloaded and a person of interest is in custody, with charges still pending.



An 8-year-old boy brought a firearm to a South Side elementary school on Tuesday and a person of interest is in custody, according to Chicago police.

The incident occurred at Oglesby Elementary School, located at 7646 S. Green Street.

It's unclear who spotted the weapon and reported it, but officers said they found the gun in the third-grader's bag and were able to retrieve it.

The gun was not loaded and no injuries were reported.

Police said an adult is in custody as a person of interest, and charges are pending.

We'll bring more updates to this story as they become available.