Third man comes forward with allegations of inappropriate behavior from Father Pfleger

A third person has come forward accusing Father Michael Pfleger of abuse.

The third accuser, who no longer lives in Illinois, said in the 1970s Pfleger gave him marijuana and liquor over a period of time and made an unwanted sexual advance on him when he was 18.

The new accuser came forward with claims against Pfleger after seeing the first two men tell their story. He said the inappropriate behavior happened in the bedroom at the rectory at St. Sabina Church.

He was not a minor at the time and he said it was not consensual. He's now in his 50s and his claims are in a sworn affadavit.

He was in contact with the attorney of the first two men who came forward, brothers who said Pfleger molested them repeatedly.

DCFS investigated and declared the claims "unfounded," but said that the ruling does not mean the incidents did not occurr.

St. Sabina parishioners have been speaking out in support of their pastor and have called for his reinstatement. Pfleger was removed from the parish pending the Archdiocese investigation.

Pfleger has proclaimed his innocence on social media.

The Archdiocese investigation is still open and now has more information to consider in their decision.