Third teen charged in West Town armed robbery

A 17-year-old boy has been charged along with two other teens in connection with an armed robbery last August in the West Town neighborhood.

What we know:

The teen and two other boys, 13 and 16, allegedly held up a 28-year-old man at gunpoint on Aug. 30 in the 900 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

The 17-year-old was arrested around 8 a.m. Wednesday near 98th Street and Oglesby Avenue in the Jeffery Manor neighborhood. The other two teens were taken into custody in early October. They were each charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

The teens have not been identified because they are being charged as juveniles.