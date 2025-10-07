Teens charged in West Town armed robbery
CHICAGO - Two teenage boys were charged in connection with an armed robbery this August in the West Town neighborhood.
What we know:
The boys, 13 and 16, allegedly held up a 28-year-old man at gunpoint on Aug. 30 in the 900 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.
The teens were arrested Monday afternoon in the South Loop and Cabrini Green neighborhoods, police said. They were each charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.
The teens have not been identified because they are being charged as juveniles.
No further information was provided.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.