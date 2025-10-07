Teens charged in West Town armed robbery

The Brief Two boys, ages 13 and 16, have been charged with armed robbery after allegedly holding up a 28-year-old man at gunpoint in West Town on Aug. 30. Police arrested the teens Monday in separate locations and charged them each with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.



What we know:

The boys, 13 and 16, allegedly held up a 28-year-old man at gunpoint on Aug. 30 in the 900 block of West Lake Street, according to Chicago police.

The teens were arrested Monday afternoon in the South Loop and Cabrini Green neighborhoods, police said. They were each charged with one felony count of armed robbery with a firearm.

The teens have not been identified because they are being charged as juveniles.

No further information was provided.