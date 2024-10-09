'Thomas the Tank Engine' exhibit brings playful learning to Glenview

The Brief Kohl Children’s Museum in Glenview has opened the "Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails" exhibit, targeting children ages 2 to 7. The interactive exhibit includes a large toy train set, a kid-sized Thomas replica, and challenges that promote learning. The exhibit will run through January 5, 2025.



Kohl Children’s Museum in Glenview welcomed young visitors on Wednesday with the debut of its new exhibit, "Thomas & Friends: Explore the Rails."

The interactive exhibit is designed for children ages 2 to 7, offering a fun, hands-on experience with a kid-sized Thomas the Tank Engine, a toy train set, a play ticket office, and more.

"It is so much fun to have a crowd like this," said Stephanie Bynum, the museum’s Vice President of Programs.

The exhibit encourages playful learning, with several STEM concepts embedded in activities. Children can help Thomas and his friends solve challenges like shape sorting and overcoming engineering obstacles, all while building spatial awareness and problem-solving skills.

"The story incorporates so many great concepts. Children can just immerse themselves in this world," Bynum added.

Originally created nearly 80 years ago in England, Thomas the Tank Engine gained further fame in the U.S. with narration by former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr.

The exhibit runs through January 5, 2025.