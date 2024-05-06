Thompson Center revamp: Google partners with original architects to preserve legacy

Several local leaders attended the official groundbreaking ceremony for the Thompson Center redevelopment on Monday.

Google has maintained an office in Chicago since 2000 and the company is now investing $280 million in revitalizing the Thompson Center.

With previous successful ventures in rejuvenating old buildings in New York City and Munich, Germany, Google brings its expertise to the redevelopment project.

Collaborating with the original architects of the Thompson Center, Google aims to honor the architectural legacy.

Demolition work on the exterior and atrium of the Thompson Center started last month and is currently underway.

There is optimism that Google's involvement will have a transformative effect on the Loop, similar to its impact on Fulton Market.

"I look forward to seeing the renovation of the Thompson Center, all the jobs that it will bring to the downtown, but also the benefit that it will provide to all of our residents, and of course, eventually seeing Google revitalize and strengthen our downtown," said Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson.

The Google Thompson Center project is scheduled for completion in 2026.