Thornton Township school district to shift to remote learning on Jan. 12

Amid a wave of rising COVID-19 cases, officials with the Thornton Township High School District 205 announced they will be starting remote learning on Jan. 12.

Students will be in remote learning from Jan. 12-14 and Jan. 18-21. In-person classes will resume Jan. 24.

"The District has prepared our faculty and technology for this moment," District Superintendent Dr. Nathaniel Cunningham said in a statement. "Students have Chromebooks and access to the Google Classroom platform, our technology infrastructure is robust, and our team is thoroughly trained to conduct instruction in a virtual environment."

The district is offering free COVID-19 testing to all students and teachers during the week-long remote learning period.

Provided by Shield Illinois, the testing will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

Wednesday, January 12 – Thornridge High School

Thursday, January 13 – Thornton Township High School

Friday, January 14 – Thornwood High School

Tuesday, January 18 & 19 – Thornton Township High School

January 20 & 21 – Thornwood High School

January 21 – Thornridge High School

Bus service will be available for students who want to be tested for COVID.

More information on the district's remote learning plan can be found here.