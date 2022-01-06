Expand / Collapse search

Thornton Township school district to shift to remote learning on Jan. 12

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
THORNTON TOWNSHIP, Ill. - Amid a wave of rising COVID-19 cases, officials with the Thornton Township High School District 205 announced they will be starting remote learning on Jan. 12.

Students will be in remote learning from Jan. 12-14 and Jan. 18-21. In-person classes will resume Jan. 24.

"The District has prepared our faculty and technology for this moment," District Superintendent Dr. Nathaniel Cunningham said in a statement. "Students have Chromebooks and access to the Google Classroom platform, our technology infrastructure is robust, and our team is thoroughly trained to conduct instruction in a virtual environment."

The district is offering free COVID-19 testing to all students and teachers during the week-long remote learning period.

Provided by Shield Illinois, the testing will be open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the following locations:

  • Wednesday, January 12 – Thornridge High School
  • Thursday, January 13 – Thornton Township High School
  • Friday, January 14 – Thornwood High School
  • Tuesday, January 18 & 19 – Thornton Township High School
  • January 20 & 21 – Thornwood High School
  • January 21 – Thornridge High School 

Bus service will be available for students who want to be tested for COVID.

More information on the district's remote learning plan can be found here.