Expand / Collapse search

Those selected for Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program to be notified Tuesday

By FOX 32 News
Published 
Cook County
FOX 32 Chicago

Those selected for Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot program to be notified Tuesday

Participants selected to Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program are being notified Tuesday.

COOK COUNTY, Ill. - Participants selected to Cook County's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program are being notified Tuesday.

More than 233,000 Cook County residents applied, but only 3,250 will participate. 

Those lucky few were selected randomly through a lottery.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

Participants will receive $500 payments for two years — starting next month. 

The program is being funded by the American Rescue Plan Act. 