15,000 summer jobs for teenagers and young adults available through 'One Summer Chicago' program

Teenagers and young adults looking for 2022 summer jobs in Chicago are being encouraged to sign up for "One Summer Chicago," which offers over 15,000 job opportunities.

The jobs vary from working in law offices to health care to working outside and at the beach.

"We are making sure we are providing them with meaningful experiences that will set them on the trajectory to really understand what career possibilities exist for them," Commissioner of the Department of Family and Support Services Brandie Knazze.

Most job programs are 20 to 25 hours per week. Participants must be Chicago residents between 14 and 24 years old. Most jobs start on July 5 and end on August 12. The deadline to apply is June 10. You can apply on onesummerchicago.org.

