Thousands attend Chicago's Pride Parade

Chicago’s Pride month festivities are wrapping up with the huge Pride Parade along North Halsted.

There were many expressions of love. There were t-shirts, pride flags, costumes and a lot of attitude.

It was the first Chicago pride for Damon House who moved from Atlanta a year ago.

"It’s to another level. A lot of other cities aren’t doing it like the Chi," he said.

Following the parade, a massive cleanup was underway. Crews were seen clearing debris before reopening streets along the parade route.

Chicago police were out in great numbers on crowd control and along with them were private security workers like Monique McNeese and Tameka Williams, who said: "We’re here to make sure nobody gets hurt, jumps over gates and to make sure everyone gets home safe."

Pride festivities all weekend long dropped a lot of cash into the local economy, with folks from around the world visiting. Beatrix – which opened 30 years ago – had thousands of customers visit on Sunday.

"This is our Christmas. This is our Black Friday," said Beatrix assistant manager Reagan Hopkins.

There were also long lines outside neighborhood bars and clubs, with pride lovers dancing the night away.