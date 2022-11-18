Hundreds fill the streets in downtown Aurora as the city transforms into a winter wonderland

The magic of the holiday season is in the air, after hundreds of people filled the streets in downtown Aurora Friday evening to watch the city transform into a winter wonderland.

"We just came to watch fireworks and light up the Christmas tree," said Arianna Virgen, who brought her younger sister to the event.

For some, the Winter Lights Festival on Downer Place is a tradition.

"I’ve been coming for a while now, ever since I was younger," said Stephanie Serrano, who attended the Winter Lights Festival.

For others, they are experiencing its magic for the first time.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

"It felt really nice being around a lot of people, it just boosts up my spirit," said Ramiro Garcia.

Believe it not, the Grinch was also lifting spirits during the holiday extravaganza!

"It is a little cold, but we got the crowd going tonight and that warmed us up a bit," said Erik Solis, who was in the parade dressed as the Grinch. "Putting a smile on a kid’s face is great."

Meantime, in RiverEdge Park, the highly-anticipated Christkindlmarket – a German Christmas mart – is back in the western suburbs for the first time in three years. In the past, it had popped up in Oak Brook and Naperville, but never Aurora. The market opened for the season on Friday.

"I actually already went, we got some pretty good crêpes there. It was pretty nice meeting all the vendors. They were all so nice, looking at all the different products they were selling from lots of different places, it was pretty cool," said Serrano.

The festivities are warming hearts ahead of the holidays and reminding us all of what's truly important.

"Definitely Christmas," said 7-year-old Ava Cobb when asked what she is most looking forward to this season. "Because I get to spend time with my family."

Additionally, Aurora's Christkindlmarket is just a short distance from the Paramount Theatre where ‘The Sound of Music’ is being performed this holiday season.