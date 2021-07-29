Thousands lose power after severe thunderstorms hit Chicago area

Thousands of residents were without power after severe thunderstorms passed through northern Illinois early Thursday.

At least 28,000 customers were affected by the storms and damaging winds, according to Commonwealth Edison.

Wind gusts reached at least 60 mph at DuPage and Midway airports, according to Matt Friedlein, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service. Wind gusts peaked mostly from 2 a.m. to 3:30 a.m.

The strongest winds were clocked in Kane, DuPage and Cook counties, according to a storm report from the weather service. Most of the damage was to branches, small trees and power lines, Friedlein said.

The threat of severe weather in Chicago and surrounding areas is over, though there is the potential for a storm later in the day, Friedlein said.

Severe thunderstorm warnings had been issued for Chicago, Aurora, Naperville, Waukegan, Buffalo Grove and Crystal Lake until 3:30 a.m.