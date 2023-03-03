Chicago FOP president facing challenger in re-election bid

Thousands of Chicago police officers are choosing their new union leadership Friday.

FOP President John Catanzara, Jr. is facing Detective Robert Bartlett for a four-year term leading Lodge 7 members.

Elected in 2020, former CPD officer and firebrand Catanzara helped secure a long-awaited raise for officers during his first term.

Bartlett, a 24-year veteran, is running on a platform of rebuilding the FOP's government relationships and public image while improving transparency.

The election winner will represent the union alongside a new mayor and new police superintendent after David Brown announced his resignation earlier this week.