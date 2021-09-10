Thousands of CPS students exposed to COVID-19 in first 8 days of school

CPS has only been in session for eight days, but it already appears that thousands of students have been exposed to COVID-19.

According to the Sun-Times, CPS has identified 3,000 students who have been exposed.

CPS hasn't provided FOX 32 with an exact number.

According to the Chicago Teachers Union, the database tracking cases isn't right.

The Union says the numbers in the computer do not match what it is hearing on the ground from teachers and families.