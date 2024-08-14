Fox Valley Mall reopens after bomb threat prompts partial shutdown: Aurora police

A bomb threat at Fox Valley Mall in Aurora prompted a temporary shutdown of a portion of the shopping center Wednesday afternoon.

Aurora Police responded to the mall at 3:30 p.m. at Round 1 Bowling and Arcade after receiving word of the threat.

Out of an abundance of caution, police said they temporarily closed the eastern portion of the shopping center as they investigated.

An ATF bomb dog also conducted a sweep of the area.

As of around 6 p.m., police said no threat was found and the mall reopened for business. No injuries were reported.

Details on where the threat came from have not been released. The investigation continues.