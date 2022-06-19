Threatening letter to Adam Kinzinger's wife warns he'll be 'executed,' baby will 'join Adam in hell'

article

A letter sent to Illinois Republican Rep. Adam Kinzinger's wife Sofia threatens to "execute" him and says his wife and baby "will be joining Adam in hell too!"

Kinzinger has been working on the Congressional committee investigating the January 6th Capitol Riot.

The letter reads:

Sofia,

You are one stupid [sexist slur]!

That pimp you married not only broke his oath, he sold his soul. Yours and Christian's Too! Adam's activities have hurt not only his country, but countless patriots and God fearing families. Therefore, although it might take time, he will be executed. But don't worry! You and Christian will be joining Adam in hell too! We find it blasphemous that you name the son of the devil Chistian [sic]!

On Twitter, Kinzinger wrote: "Here is the letter. Addressed to my wife, sent to my home, threatening the life of my family. The Darkness is spreading courtesy of cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is the what you want @GOP? Pastors?"