Expand / Collapse search

Threatening phone call made to Oak Lawn high school

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
Oak Lawn
FOX 32 Chicago

Illinois school plagued by prank school shooting calls

Nineteen counties across Illinois, from Chicago to Rockford to downstate, experienced fake school threats on Wednesday.

OAK LAWN, Ill. - A threatening call was made to Oak Lawn Community High School Wednesday night. 

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Oak Lawn Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a male caller who said he was inside the high school and was threatening that he was going to start shooting.

When officers arrived, they found that two separate functions were occurring at the school.

The school was placed on lockdown and the building was eventually evacuated when it was deemed safe.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 ON YOUTUBE

A search of the school was completed and no threat was found.

A full investigation will be conducted to identify the caller, police said.  

Anyone who has information on this matter is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.