Threatening phone call made to Oak Lawn high school

A threatening call was made to Oak Lawn Community High School Wednesday night.

Shortly after 7 p.m., the Oak Lawn Emergency Dispatch Center received a call from a male caller who said he was inside the high school and was threatening that he was going to start shooting.

When officers arrived, they found that two separate functions were occurring at the school.

The school was placed on lockdown and the building was eventually evacuated when it was deemed safe.

A search of the school was completed and no threat was found.

A full investigation will be conducted to identify the caller, police said.

Anyone who has information on this matter is asked to contact the Oak Lawn Police Detective Division at (708) 907-4051 or text tips to (708) 613-8477.