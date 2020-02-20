Threats posted to social media prompt class cancellations at North Chicago high school

North Chicago Community High School was closed Thursday in response to threats posted to social media.

“We had concerning threats posted to social media related to the high school and decided to keep high school students at home while we and police continue to investigate,” the suburban school, located at 1717 17th St., said in a Facebook post.

Other schools in North Chicago remain open, according to the post.

“Student and staff safety is our top priority. We are responding quickly and with an abundance of caution,” the school wrote. “We will provide updates and more information as it becomes available.”

Police said they were made aware of the “alarming social media posts” and are investigating, North Chicago police said in a statement.

North Chicago police and North Chicago School District 187 did not immediately reply to requests for comment.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 847-596-8774.