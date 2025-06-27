Three arrested, three wanted in connection with over 115 burglaries of local retailers across Chicago area

The Brief From February 2024 through May 2025, the Chicago suburbs experience over 115 overnight burglaries on local retailers. Demario M. Brown, 26, of Chicago; Dequane J. Hall, 29, of Chicago; Darryl D. Williamson, 26, of Chicago; Jimmy C. Hall, 30, of Chicago; Antonio Lewis, 26, of Chicago; and Marquise D. Williamson, 24, of Wheeling, who were each associated with a gang in the west side of Chicago Detectives worked with prosecutors of the Illinois Attorney General, which led to 98 charges against the conspirators.



Three men have been arrested, and three men are wanted in connection with a rash of overnight commercial burglaries targeting local retailers.

What we know:

From February 2024 through May 2025, the Chicago suburbs experience over 115 overnight burglaries on local retailers. Offenders would arrive at their targeted locations in stolen vehicles or rental cars with stolen registrations. With their faces hidden with hoods and masks and sometimes carrying guns, they would force their way into the establishment and steal large volumes of retail goods. Police departments would try to stop the group, but the offenders fled at speeds greater than 100 miles per hour.

Arlington Heights Police Department and Vernon Hills Police Department spearheaded a collaboration with police departments from Addison, Buffalo Grove, Wheeling, Oak Lawn, Worth, Barrington, South Barrington, Deerfield, Wauconda, Gilberts, West Dundee, Gurnee, Lake Forest, Carpentersville, Des Plaines, Westchester, Wilmette, Northbrook, North Chicago, Glencoe, Skokie Morton Grove and Chicago.

Six common offenders were identified. Demario M. Brown, 26, of Chicago; Dequane J. Hall, 29, of Chicago; Darryl D. Williamson, 26, of Chicago; Jimmy C. Hall, 30, of Chicago; Antonio Lewis, 26, of Chicago; and Marquise D. Williamson, 24, of Wheeling, who were each associated with a gang in the west side of Chicago, were identified.

Jimmy C. Hall was arrested and charged with 16 counts of burglary, one count of theft, five counts of organized retail crime and one count of attempted burglary.

Dequane Hall was arrested and charged with two counts of burglary and one count of organized retail crime.

Marquise Williamson was arrested and charged with 13 counts of burglary, one count of theft and four counts of organized retail crime.

Originally, the group's focus was the theft and resale of catalytic converters in 2023. The group acquired vehicles by exploiting the digital programming devices of certain vehicles. The targets began as stores with ATMs and later shifted to high-end liquors and cosmetic goods. Retailers suffered over $1M in losses. Then the items were resold online through social media and by word of mouth.

Detectives worked with prosecutors of the Illinois Attorney General, which led to 98 charges against the conspirators.

What's next:

Marquise Williamson's court date is scheduled for July 17. Jimmy Hall and Dequane Hall's court date is scheduled for July 21.

The three other suspects have not been apprehended.

Anyone with information should contact Arlington Heights Police Department.