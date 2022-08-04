Three boys charged in attempted armed carjacking on Near West Side

Three teenage boys are facing charges in an attempted armed carjacking Wednesday afternoon in the Tri-Taylor neighborhood.

Two 14-year-olds and a 15-year-old were arrested around 5:15 p.m. moments after they attempted to take a car from a 38-year-old man at gunpoint in the 2200 block of West Campbell Park Drive, according to Chicago police.

The trio tried to run away from the scene but were arrested blocks away, police said.

Each boy is facing two counts of attempted aggravated vehicular hijacking with a firearm.

No further information was immediately available.