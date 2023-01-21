Three children found unattended in home on Chicago's NW side

Following a well-being check, Chicago police found three children unattended in a residence on the Northwest Side.

Police responded to a residence in the 3100 block of North Keating Avenue near Cragin for a well-being check just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning.

Three unattended minors were found alone inside the home. They were transported to Community First Hospital for observation.

No one is in custody and Area Five Detectives are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Officials have not released the children's ages at this time.