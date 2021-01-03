Expand / Collapse search

Three men crash into victim's car, then shoot him

By Sun-Times Media Wire
Published 
Humboldt Park


CHICAGO - A man was shot Sunday after a crash in Humboldt Park on the West Side.

The man, 28, was riding in a vehicle about 6:05 p.m. in the 3300 block of West Chicago Avenue when someone driving fast in a 2001 silver Pontiac Grand Prix struck his vehicle, Chicago police said.

After an argument, three males got out of the Pontiac and fired shots at the 28-year-old, striking him in the leg, police said. He was hospitalized in good condition.

No one is in custody as Area Four detectives investigate.

