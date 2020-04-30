Three more detainees test positive for COVID-19 in Lake County, IL

Three more detainees in Lake County, Illinois have tested positive for COVID-19.

They were among nine detainees tested for the coronavirus after a detainee recently released in their tier contracted the disease, The Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Five others have tested negative, while results from one are pending.

“The Lake County Jail continues following aggressive prevention and mitigation protocols,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement. “Sheriff’s Administration is working closely with the Lake County Health Department and the jail’s medical provider in continued efforts to reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the Lake County Jail.”