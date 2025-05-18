Three officers shot during call in southern Illinois, one in critical: officials

The Brief Three Fairview Heights police officers were shot Saturday night while responding to a call; one remains in critical but stable condition after being shot in the face. The officers were responding to a report of a suspicious person when the situation escalated into a possible domestic incident and the suspect opened fire. The suspect was taken into custody and a firearm was recovered; Illinois State Police are leading the investigation.



Three police officers were shot Saturday night while responding to a call in southern Illinois, leaving one in critical condition, authorities said.

What we know:

The shooting occurred around 9:44 p.m. on Potomac Drive in Fairview Heights.

Officers initially responded to a report of a suspicious person seen prowling near a residence. When police arrived, they encountered the individual and determined it may have been a domestic situation.

The suspect then pulled a firearm and opened fire, striking three Fairview Heights officers, according to police.

One officer was shot in the face and underwent emergency surgery. That officer is listed in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

A second officer was shot in the arm and is being treated at a local hospital. The third officer was struck in the back, but a bulletproof vest stopped the round. That officer was treated and released.

Police said the suspect, who has not been publicly identified, was taken into custody at the scene. A firearm was recovered.

The names of the injured officers have also not been released.

Community Reacts :

"If it is your way, we ask for prayers for these Officers. They went on a call for service to help people and keep people safe. They ended up being shot and fighting for their lives for doing their job," Fairview Heights police said in a statement.

The Palos Park Police Department spoke out on the shooting on Sunday afternoon.

"We send our thoughts and prayers to the Fairview Heights, Illinois Police Department. Multiple officers were shot in the line of duty last night, We stand with their department, families, friends, and community during this incredibly difficult time," the Palos Park Police Department said.

Fairview Heights Mayor Mark Kupsky called the shooting a stark reminder of the dangers officers face.

"On Saturday evening, our Police Department responded to a call for assistance, upon locating the suspect our officers were fired on by the suspect. Three of our officers sustained injuries, and were transported to local hospitals. We ask for your continued prayers and thoughts for these officers and all of the officers involved during their recovery. The suspect is in custody.

"As always, the brave men and women of our Police Department acted with professionalism while protecting the public, to ensure everyone’s safety.

"As the Mayor, I would like to say Thank You to all of the law-enforcement officers, agencies and emergency personnel who responded to assist the Fairview Heights Police Department.

"We appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers for our police officers and our community," said Mayor Mark Kupsky.

What's next:

Illinois State Police are leading the investigation. Authorities said there is no ongoing threat to the public.