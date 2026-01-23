Three people arrested after $4K Lululemon heist in West Loop: police

The Brief Three people were arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $4,000 in merchandise from a West Loop Lululemon store. Police say the suspects fled, abandoned their vehicle, and were later found hiding nearby. Two face felony retail theft charges and had outstanding warrants; the stolen items were recovered.



Three people have been arrested after allegedly stealing nearly $4,000 of Lululemon merchandise from a West Loop store on Friday, according to the Cook County Sheriff's office.

What we know:

Around 10:20 a.m., police officers working with Lululemon on a retail theft suppression operation, learned that two women had allegedly taken items from the store in the 900 block of West Randolph and got into a Mazda CX-5. Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but it sped away.

Witnesses told the officers that the car was in an alley in the 200 block of Peoria Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they allegedly found the unoccupied vehicle with Lululemon merchandise inside. Officers found Jadea Seals, 20, near a dumpster in an alley in the 200 block of Green Street, and later found Tekiah White, 20, and Tyshun Williams, 22, hiding in a dumpster nearby. All three people were arrested.

Seals and White have been charged with felony retail theft. White already has several warrants out for Cook, DuPage, and McHenry counties. Williams already has warrants from DuPage and Cook counties.

The stolen merchandise was returned to the store.

Seals and White are still in custody due to their previous warrants.