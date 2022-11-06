Three people - including 15-year-old boy - shot in drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Chicago police said three people were shot in a drive-by Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood on Sunday, including a 15-year-old boy.

The victims were on South Wolcott near 76th around 2 p.m. when someone in a car started shooting.

The 15-year-old was shot in both legs and hospitalized in good condition. A 17-year-old bot was shot in the back and hospitalized in critical condition. Another man, 21, was shot in the head and hospitalized in critical condition.