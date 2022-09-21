Three people injured in rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

Two SUVs were involved in a crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night.

At about 5:30 p.m., a Chevy trailblazer was traveling southbound on Carpenter when they struck a Chevy equinox head on in the 8600 Block of South Carpenter.

The Equinox then rolled over into a yard.

A 21-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were transported to U of C and Christ hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

No word yet on what caused the crash.