Three people injured in rollover crash on Chicago's South Side

CHICAGO - Two SUVs were involved in a crash in the Auburn Gresham neighborhood Wednesday night.

At about 5:30 p.m., a Chevy trailblazer was traveling southbound on Carpenter when they struck a Chevy equinox head on in the 8600 Block of South Carpenter.

The Equinox then rolled over into a yard.    

A 21-year-old man and two 17-year-old boys were transported to U of C and Christ hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.  

No word yet on what caused the crash. 