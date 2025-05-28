Three people injured in rollover crash in Gurnee: police
GURNEE, Ill. - Three people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Gurnee on Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.
What we know:
Illinois State Police responded to reports of a rollover crash involving two cars on I-94 westbound near Grand Avenue at 4:19 p.m.
Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.
All westbound lanes are currently closed.
Image 1 of 2
▼
(Fox 32)
What we don't know:
The investigation is ongoing.