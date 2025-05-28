Expand / Collapse search

Three people injured in rollover crash in Gurnee: police

By Lauren Westphal
Published  May 28, 2025 6:03pm CDT
Traffic
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Illinois State Police responded to reports of a rollover crash involving two cars on I-94 westbound near Grand Avenue in Gurnee on Wednesday at 4:19 p.m.
    • Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries.
    • All westbound lanes are currently closed.

GURNEE, Ill. - Three people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Gurnee on Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Illinois State Police responded to reports of a rollover crash involving two cars on I-94 westbound near Grand Avenue at 4:19 p.m. 

Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time. 

All westbound lanes are currently closed.

Image 1 of 2

  (Fox 32)

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.

The Source

  • The information in this article was provided by Illinois State Police.

TrafficGurnee