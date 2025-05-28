Three people injured in rollover crash in Gurnee: police

The Brief Illinois State Police responded to reports of a rollover crash involving two cars on I-94 westbound near Grand Avenue in Gurnee on Wednesday at 4:19 p.m. Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries. All westbound lanes are currently closed.



Three people are hospitalized after a multi-vehicle crash in Gurnee on Wednesday, according to Illinois State Police.

What we know:

Illinois State Police responded to reports of a rollover crash involving two cars on I-94 westbound near Grand Avenue at 4:19 p.m.

Three people were sent to the hospital with injuries. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

All westbound lanes are currently closed.

What we don't know:

The investigation is ongoing.