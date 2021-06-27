Expand / Collapse search
River Flood Warning
until TUE 3:30 PM CDT, LaSalle County
13
River Flood Warning
from SUN 1:00 PM CDT until FRI 4:00 PM CDT, Lake County, Newton County
River Flood Warning
until MON 11:30 PM CDT, Grundy County, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 1:00 AM CDT, LaPorte County
River Flood Warning
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until TUE 1:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until THU 9:00 PM CDT, LaSalle County
River Flood Warning
until TUE 6:00 PM CDT, Cook County, Lake County
River Flood Advisory
until SUN 10:00 PM CDT, DuPage County, Will County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:06 AM CDT until TUE 7:00 AM CDT, Grundy County
River Flood Advisory
until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Will County, Grundy County, Kankakee County
River Flood Advisory
from SUN 11:45 AM CDT until WED 7:00 PM CDT, Newton County, Newton County
River Flood Watch
from MON 1:00 PM CDT until THU 7:00 PM CDT, Porter County, Jasper County
River Flood Advisory
until MON 7:00 PM CDT, Jasper County

Three people killed when Metra train hits car in East Beverly

By FOX 32 Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
Beverly
FOX 32 Chicago
article

CHICAGO - Chicago firefighters said that three people were killed when a Metra train hit a car in East Beverly on Sunday.

The three people who were killed were all in the car. Two were adults and one was a child. The ages of the dead were not given.

A Metra employee was also injured. He was hospitalized in good condition.

Rock Island train 122 had left Joliet at 4:25 p.m., Metra said. The train was bound for the LaSalle Street station in Chciago.

The train hit the car at 103rd and Vincennes around 5 p.m.

There were 41 passengers on board and none of them reported any injuries.

Metra ridership reaches post-pandemic high

On Tuesday, Metra had more than 56,0000 passenger trips.