Three people killed when Metra train hits car in East Beverly

Chicago firefighters said that three people were killed when a Metra train hit a car in East Beverly on Sunday.

The three people who were killed were all in the car. Two were adults and one was a child. The ages of the dead were not given.

A Metra employee was also injured. He was hospitalized in good condition.

Rock Island train 122 had left Joliet at 4:25 p.m., Metra said. The train was bound for the LaSalle Street station in Chciago.

The train hit the car at 103rd and Vincennes around 5 p.m.

There were 41 passengers on board and none of them reported any injuries.