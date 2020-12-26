Three people shot dead, three injured in shooting at Rockford bowling alley

Three people are dead, and three others wounded in a shooting at a bowling alley in Rockford, Illinois.

The shooting happened on Saturday night.

A "person of interest" was taken into custody after the shooting at Don Carter Lanes, Rockford Police Chief Dan O'Shea said during a news conference.

O'Shea did not immediately release additional information about the person of interest or the victims. He said he did not think any officers fired their weapons.

Rockford is about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northwest of Chicago.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

