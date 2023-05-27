Three people wounded in drive-by shooting in Chicago's Auburn Gresham neighborhood

Chicago police said three people were shot in Auburn Gresham on Saturday.

Police responded to South Ashland near 79th just before noon and found the victims had been shot in a drive-by.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

A man, 26, was shot in the shoulder and took himself to the hospital.

Another man, 34, was taken to the hospital in good condition with a gunshot wound to the arm.

The third victim, a 55-year-old man, was hospitalized in good condition with a gunshot wound to the back.