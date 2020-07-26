Three rescued from sinking vehicle as Hurricane Hanna slams Corpus Christi

The Texas A&M Task Force 1 has released a video of three people being rescued from a sinking vessel at a marina in Corpus Christi, Texas, as Hurricane Hanna hit the area on Saturday, July 25. The rescue was carried out at the request of the US Coast Guard and the Corpus Christi Fire Department.

The rescue was carried out using an inflatable Zodiac rescue boat on Marina Del Sol, according to Texas A&M Task Force 1.

Two people in their 80s and a 40-year-old boat owner were rescued as the vessel sank in rough waters and 65 mph winds, officials said.

Hanna, now a tropical storm, made landfall twice as a Category 1 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph along the Texas Gulf Coast, first roaring ashore around 5 p.m. about 15 miles north of Port Mansfield. The second landfall took place in Kenedy County.

The hurricane was "just shy" of Category 2 strength and prompted Texas Gov. Greg Abbott to issue a Disaster Declaration.