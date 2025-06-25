Three seriously wounded in South Side sidewalk shooting, police say

The Brief Police say three people were seriously wounded in a shooting on Chicago’s South Side Wednesday evening. The victims — two men and a woman — were standing on a sidewalk when an unknown suspect opened fire. No arrests have been made, and the motive remains under investigation.



Three people are hospitalized in serious condition after a shooting Wednesday evening on the city’s South Side, according to Chicago police.

What we know:

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. in the 6500 block of South Throop Street.

Police said a 25-year-old man, a 32-year-old woman and a 37-year-old man were standing on the sidewalk when someone opened fire.

The 25-year-old man and the 37-year-old man were both shot multiple times. The 32-year-old woman suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and left leg, authorities said.

All three victims were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

What we don't know:

Police have not released additional details about what led to the shooting, whether the victims knew each other, or whether they knew the suspect.

What's next:

No arrests have been made in connection with the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.