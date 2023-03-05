Three shot dead in possible home invasion in Bolingbrook

Three people were shot dead in a possible home invasion robbery in Bolingbrook on Sunday night.

Police said they were called to Lee Lane around 8:15 p.m.

They found three adults and one juvenile had been shot. Of those, a woman, a man and a girl were all dead. Another woman was taken to the hospital.

Police said there was no other information available.

They are encouraging anyone with information to call police at 630-226-8620 or to remain anonymous call Crime Stoppers at 630-378-4772. A tip may also be submitted at bolingbrookcrimestoppers.org or by using the mobile P3 Tips app.