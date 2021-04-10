Three small children stabbed to death in Los Angeles, killer still on the loose
LOS ANGELES - Three children -- all under the age of three -- were found stabbed to death Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Saturday.
Los Angeles Police said that the children, who were all toddlers, were found by their grandmother.
A manhunt is underway for the killer.
No suspect information is known and no other details were released.
LAPD was not able to confirm if there were other victims.
City News Service contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.
Advertisement