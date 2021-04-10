Expand / Collapse search

Three small children stabbed to death in Los Angeles, killer still on the loose

By Fox Digital Team
Published 
Updated 19 mins ago
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 11 Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - Three children -- all under the age of three -- were found stabbed to death Saturday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Saturday.

Los Angeles Police said that the children, who were all toddlers, were found by their grandmother.

A manhunt is underway for the killer.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 NEWS APP

No suspect information is known and no other details were released.

LAPD was not able to confirm if there were other victims.

City News Service contributed to this report. This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.

Man who was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo the night he was shot, killed by Chicago police is back in custody

The 21-year-old man who police say was with 13-year-old Adam Toledo the night he was shot and killed by a CPD officer is back in custody.