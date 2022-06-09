Thursday forecast: Mostly sunny skies with highs in the upper 70s

Thursday opens with some patchy clouds and fog.

There is a dense fog advisory for McHenry County and all of southern Wisconsin until a couple hours after sunrise.

Sunshine will emerge and highs will respond by climbing into the upper 70s.

Thursday night looks quiet with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

Friday will be cloudier with a few showers, mainly south and west of Chicago in the morning.

Then, some scattered afternoon showers. Highs will be in the low to mid-70s.

The weekend looks mild with highs in the upper 70s — both days.

Showers and thunder are possible Saturday night.

Next week looks hot and humid with 90° likely starting Tuesday.

