Tickets for Chicago's NASCAR street race event go on sale

Racing fans can begin revving their engines.

General Admission tickets for the inaugural Chicago NASCAR race this summer went on sale Thursday.

Last week, NASCAR announced The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crows and Charley Crockett would headline the two-day racing and music fest.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

"The Chicago Street Race is truly a first-of-its-kind two-day sports and entertainment event in the 75-year history of NASCAR," Chicago Street Race President Julie Giese said in a statement.

"We are proud to welcome superstars The Chainsmokers, Miranda Lambert, The Black Crowes, and Charley Crockett as we reimagine the NASCAR experience in the heart of downtown Chicago over Fourth of July weekend," she added.

The two-day event will take place in and around Grant Park on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday, July 2.

The 12-turn, 2.2 mile street race will send cars at 200 miles per hour past some of the city’s most notable landmarks.

"I can't think of a better city, a more iconic city, when you think about July 4th weekend, the lake, the skyline, the museums, that view," said Giese.