Tickets for P!NK's concert at Wrigley Field go on sale next week

‘Raise Your Glass’ if you're ready to see P!NK take the stage in Chicago!

The Grammy-winning pop star announced Monday that she is coming to the Windy City as part of her 2023 Summer Carnival Stadium Tour.

The 21-city tour will kick off on July 24, 2023, making a stop at Wrigley Field on August 12.

Tickets for the concert, featuring special guests Pat Benatar & Neil Giraldo, Grouplove and DJ KidCutUp, will go on sale at 10 a.m. November 21.

To purchase tickets, and for more information, visit the Live Nation website.