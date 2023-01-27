Tickets for Seal's Chicago performance go on sale

Tickets for global icon Seal's 30th anniversary North American tour went on sale on Friday, and he's making a stop in Chicago.

Seal will perform at The Chicago Theatre on Saturday, May 27 this year.

Seal is teaming up with longtime producer and trusted collaborator Trevor Horn. Horn’s acclaimed new wave band "The Buggles" will be featured as special guest performers.

SUBSCRIBE TO FOX 32 CHICAGO ON YOUTUBE

More information can be found HERE.