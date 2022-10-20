Tickets go on sale for holiday-favorite 'ZooLights' at Lincoln Park Zoo

The holiday season will be here before you know it, and now, tickets are on sale for Lincoln Park Zoo's "ZooLights."

Tickets cost $5 — except for Mondays, which are free days.

All the lights on display are energy-saving LEDs and powered by wind energy.

"…year after year, families and friends return to Lincoln Park Zoo to partake in seasonal cheer and watch zoo grounds transform into a dazzling winter wonderland," said Gretchen Kirchmer, Director of Marketing and Events.

Lincoln Park Zoo | Christopher Bijalba and Phil Parcellano

Guest will also be able to check out a light maze and other special holiday-themed attractions.

According to the zoo, highlights this year include the return of a Ferris wheel, an expansive light tunnel on Main Mall, a re-envisioned Candyland Light Show, and more.

ZooLights runs from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m., on Nov. 18-23, 25-30, Dec. 2-14, 16-23, 26-31, and Jan. 1.

Tickets are available for purchase HERE.