Tickets now on sale for 'Shamrock'n The Block'

Believe it or not, St. Patrick's Day is only 49 days away!

They will be ‘Shamrock'n The Block' in the West Loop.

A pop-up Irish pub, live music and Irish dancing will be part of the fun on March 11.

It will be located across from Old St. Pat's Church on Desplaines Street between Monroe and Adams.

Tickets are on sale now at oldstpats.org.

There is also a pot o' gold raffle planned for your chance to get lucky and win $20,000.