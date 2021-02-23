Tiger Woods: Surveillance video shows golfer driving minutes before Rolling Hills Estates crash

A video first obtained by TMZ Sports shows the moments prior to the single-car wreck involving golf superstar Tiger Woods.

The surveillance video shows a 2021 Genesis GV-80, a courtesy car driven by Woods, trailing a minivan on Hawthorne Boulevard in Rolling Hills Estates at 7:05 a.m. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of the crash involving the golf legend at around 7:12 a.m.

Below is the video of Woods' courtesy car minutes before the crash (Video from TMZ Sports):

In the video, both Woods and the minivan are traveling uphill on the road. TMZ Sports says the video was shot about five miles south of the crash location -- near Blackhorse Road and Hawthorne Boulevard -- which was downhill.

FOX News reports Woods was running late when he left the hotel after waiting for his Genesis courtesy car from the valet. Woods has a contract with Discovery networks to be behind-the-scenes videos and "teaching lessons" with various stars. He had an early morning shoot at the Rolling Hills Country Club, FOX News reports.

It is unknown if the minivan drive was also on their way to the shoot.

The crash left Woods seriously hurt, but LASD said the golfer was alert when deputies arrived on scene. LASD does not believe he was impaired.

Hours after the crash, Dr. Anish Mahajan, Chief Medical Officer at Harbor-UCLA Medical Center, issued a statement on Woods' Twitter account saying the golfer suffered "significant orthopedic (sic) injuries to his right lower extremity." In the same social media post, Mahajan said the golfer is awake, responsive and recovering in his hospital room.

Below is a statement from Mahajan through Woods' social media account:

The nondeadly crash remains under investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates

